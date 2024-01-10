Skip to Content
WEATHER ALERT: Tracking gusty winds Wednesday night through Thursday

January 10, 2024 10:47 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Another storm system will affect the region on Thursday, bringing some light rain and snow to portions of Arizona.

It will also bring breezy to locally windy conditions across southeastern California and southwestern Arizona.

There is a Wind Advisory for the Southwest corner of Imperial County and an Air Quality Alert for portions of Imperial County for Thursday.

Higher winds will be further west, but strong winds, blowing dust, and unhealthy air quality will be a concern across the area.

Windier conditions will impact the Imperial County area starting tonight, with gustier conditions picking up overnight.

Highest gusts will be 30+ MPH across the area.

Well below-normal temperatures will persist through the rest of this week.

A gradual warming trend is likely this weekend into early next week, where highs will warm back into the low 70s.

Melissa Zaremba

