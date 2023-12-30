Skip to Content
Top Stories

CDC releases weekly flu numbers, sees an increase in most parts of the country

By , ,
today at 3:26 PM
Published 3:32 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Flu activity continued to rise in most parts of the country last week.

According to the Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report, there was a 16% jump in people testing positive for influenza.

The report also showed that outpatient respiratory illness was above the national baseline for the eighth consecutive week.

The CDC said 875 viruses were reported by public health labs as well as six influenza-associated pediatric deaths, bringing the 2023-2024 influenza season total to 20.

According to the report, over a dozen states, including Alabama, Georgia and New York, had "very high" levels of respiratory illness and nearly 20 others states had levels classified as "high."

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content