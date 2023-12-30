CDC releases weekly flu numbers, sees an increase in most parts of the country

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Flu activity continued to rise in most parts of the country last week.

According to the Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report, there was a 16% jump in people testing positive for influenza.

The report also showed that outpatient respiratory illness was above the national baseline for the eighth consecutive week.

The CDC said 875 viruses were reported by public health labs as well as six influenza-associated pediatric deaths, bringing the 2023-2024 influenza season total to 20.

According to the report, over a dozen states, including Alabama, Georgia and New York, had "very high" levels of respiratory illness and nearly 20 others states had levels classified as "high."