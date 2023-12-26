California airport experiences long lines ahead of holiday travel

OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The post Christmas Day travel rush is underway, and for many, that means battling long lines.

Travelers began lining up early Tuesday morning at Oakland International Airport, with the line stretching from the Southwest Airline gates all the way to the baggage area.

This after multiple cancellations and delays on Christmas Day left Southwest Airlines trying to get back on track.

With bad weather in the midwest contributing to cancellations and delays, travelers say they're just hoping for the best.

"We weren't necessarily expecting this, specifically, so yeah, we're looking at getting a little bit of a later flight, see what we can do to still try and get back to see my family." Unidentified traveler

"I didn't expect it to be this bad, but it's okay. I'm just hoping I get out on time," said another unidentified traveler.