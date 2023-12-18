Skip to Content
Top Stories

WEATHER ALERT: Get ready we have expected rain this week

By
today at 10:44 PM
Published 4:00 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An active weather pattern in the Pacific Northwest is making it's way to the Desert Southwest.

As this system continues to travel further south, it will bring significant changes later this week into the weekend bringing an abundance of moisture and very good chances for rain for our entire region.

By tomorrow, passing clouds will continue to remain in our skies similar to what we experienced today, chance for showers will still remain pretty low for now.

A weak disturbance will pass through on Wednesday, which may bring a few light showers to our area.

Thursday and Friday is looking the wettest days of the week, where measurable rain between a tenth up to an inch is possible.

With the wet weather acorss the region this week, may add extra stress for holiday travelers.

Temperatures will also cool back to normal starting Friday, where highs will be in the mid 60s.

Drier and cool weather will be expected just in time for Christmas day.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content