WEATHER ALERT: Get ready we have expected rain this week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An active weather pattern in the Pacific Northwest is making it's way to the Desert Southwest.

As this system continues to travel further south, it will bring significant changes later this week into the weekend bringing an abundance of moisture and very good chances for rain for our entire region.

By tomorrow, passing clouds will continue to remain in our skies similar to what we experienced today, chance for showers will still remain pretty low for now.

A weak disturbance will pass through on Wednesday, which may bring a few light showers to our area.

Thursday and Friday is looking the wettest days of the week, where measurable rain between a tenth up to an inch is possible.

With the wet weather acorss the region this week, may add extra stress for holiday travelers.

Temperatures will also cool back to normal starting Friday, where highs will be in the mid 60s.

Drier and cool weather will be expected just in time for Christmas day.