The German Shepherd ranks top breed of choice in several states

NEW YORK, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - Many reasons put German Shepherds at the front ranking in canine royalty. In a recent survey, shepherds made "top dog" in 16 states nationwide.

Experts say their defining character attributes to intelligence, the ability to learn commands for various tasks quickly, loyalty, courage, confidence and protection to defend the ones they love.

According to a recent article in the New York Times, "German Shepherds" are the most common breed of dog used by military and police operators, for the best overall combination of; keen sense of smell, speed, endurance, strength, high intelligence and adaptability to nearly any climate.