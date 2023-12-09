UNLV officials hold press conference following mass shooting

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Officials in Las Vegas held a press conference on Friday to provide an update on the investigation into Wednesday's shooting at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV).

The Clark County Office of the Coroner has identified the three victims as Associate Professor Naoko Takemaru, Professor Cha Jan Chang, also known as Jerry, and Assistant Professor Patricia Navarro Velez.

During the press conference, UNLV President Dr. Keith Whitfield expressed gratitude for the support that the campus has received.

"We appreciate the support of President Biden as well as the support from the entire Nevada congressional delegation. Nevada, Governor joven Bardot in Nevada State Legislature and all of our local officials. Again, I want to offer our thanks to the brave men and women's university police services and all of the first responders who swiftly answered the call to protect our university." Dr. Keith Whitfield, UNLV President

UNLV Vice President of Public Safety Services Adam Garcia identified the two officers involved in the shooting of the gunman, and referred to Detective Nathaniel Drum and Officer Damian Garcia as heroes.

"Both officers have been placed on administrative leave which is a routine act in these kinds of cases pending the outcome of the review of the incident...In a word, these two officers are heroes." Adam Garcia, UNLV Vice President of Public Safety Services and Director of University Police Services

The university plans to move forward with winter commencement, which is currently scheduled for December 19 and 20.