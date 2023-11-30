Skip to Content
Elon Musk fires back at advertisers who drop ads on x

November 30, 2023 11:29 PM
NEW YORK, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - Elon Musk speaks out after numerous corporate companies including Apple, IBM, Lionsgate, Disney and Paramount strip branding ads off his social-media platform "x."

 In a tell all interview with The New York Times, Musk blasts big name advertisers who pulled ad content after his response on a conspiracy theory comment, over an antisemitic post.  

Pulling in the highest number of video views globally, an interview gone viral Musk says, "don't advertise, if someone's going to try and black mail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go "f....k yourself."  

No holding back on freedom of speech during Wednesday's conversation.  The heated interview set off a wave of backlash from advertisers, civil rights leaders and the Biden Administration.

Jessica McClain

Jessica McClain joined as an anchor in February 2023. If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at jessica.mcclain@kecytv.com

CBS News

