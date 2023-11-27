Cyber Monday is here, analysts expect $12 billion to be spent

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Cyber Monday is finally here! Retailers are switching gears from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, and revealing new deals to encourage consumers to keep shopping.

Millions are logging on to get those deep discounts.

Analysts are expecting another $12 billion will be spent in Cyber Monday sales, more than what shoppers spent on Black Friday.

Experts say the best deals on electronics and furniture are expected Monday.

The National Retail Federation predicts holiday spending to hit record levels through December.