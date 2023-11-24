Skip to Content
Cooler temperatures and breezier for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A weather disturbance toward our north is bringing cooler temperatures and high moisture levels.

Chance for showers will favor across higher terrain locations north and east of Phoenix this evening through Saturday morning.

Today is a mild day for Black Friday shopping! It is breezy in some areas, but highest gusts of 20 MPH will be possible through the afternoon.

Calmer winds and cooler temperatures for our evening ahead, overnight lows dip into the 40s by tomorrow morning.

Winds will increase again tomorrow with stronger winds impacting Yuma County.

Highest gusts of 15-25 MPH will be possible Saturday through early next week.

Going into the weekend temperatures will cool down into the upper 60s through the weekend with slightly warmer by early next week.

More clouds will join by Sunday, with no rain expected for our area.

