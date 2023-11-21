Slightly warmer than normal temperatures until the end of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Some areas are staying breezy, mainly in Yuma County with highest gusts of 10-20 MPH will possible today.

A ridge of high pressure will bring seasonably dry conditions with temperatures a few degrees above-normal until the end of the week.

We are only 2 days away until Thanksgiving!

Weather conditions for Gobble Gobble day, we will see more clouds, but staying dry with light winds and near average temperatures.

Have any travel plans for the Holiday?

Good news, there will be moderate weather impacts in just a few areas if you are travelling tomorrow within the United States.

Later in the week, a weather system is expected to bring a cooling trend into the weekend, with temperatures falling to slightly below-normal by Friday or Saturday.

This next system is also expected to bring back extra moisture where chances for precipitation may be seen late Friday into Saturday for higher elevation areas.