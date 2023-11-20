Windy start to our Monday with calmer days ahead

Skip to Content
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It was a gusty and dusty start to our Monday, and we still have a few alerts in effect until this evening.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6 P.M. PST for portions of Imperial County for gusts up to 50 MPH.

Winds have weakened since this morning/afternoon, but it will remain breezy and occasionally windy in some areas through tonight and Tuesday with gusts of 10-25 MPH.

Cooler temperatures at or below-normal under partly cloudy skies will settle into the region late this week week and heading into the weekend.

Chances for rain remain minimal across the Desert Southwest, with slight chances developing in the higher elevation areas this weekend.

Melissa Zaremba

