Starbucks employees spark nationwide protest over low pay and poor benefits

Philadelphia, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - Thousands of Starbucks employees across the country launch a work strike, fighting for higher wages and better quality benefits. Walking off the job to support a mission of rights workers feel is long over due.

The largest work stoppage in the five-decade history of the company. Starbucks Corporation net worth as of November 2023, is $122 billion dollars and currently pay their baristas $14 to $17 per hour.

The average Starbucks salary in Arizona ranges between $18,000 to $45,000 annually. Hardly a livable wage in today's society. Inflation, high taxes and increased cost of living leaves a wide gap between income and monthly living expenses.

Share holders and corporate executives need to dip in that net worth and start investing into their staff, with higher quality benefits and a salary that keeps employees for the long haul. Over worked and under paid is not a reasonable solution.

Penny pinching and nickel and diming, expecting a better work ethic will lead to continuous high turnover in any business. Not to mention, now Starbucks embraces an option on the pay pad to leave a tip. This dynamic puts unwanted pressure on the customer, expecting them to tip, when in reality, the employer should step up and pay better wages to their staff.