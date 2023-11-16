Feeling stickier with rain showers still possible

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's feeling a more humid today as dew points are higher and staying in the 50s and 60s due to the extra moisture from the south.

A slow-moving low-pressure system off the California coast will result in a few periods of light rain showers over the region through Saturday.

Small rain totals were recorded, take a look below at how many inches some areas got from yesterday through early this morning across Yuma and Imperial Counties.

Chance for showers will still remain in the forecast, the best chances across the Desert Southwest is Friday night and Saturday morning.

High temperatures will also cool closer to seasonal normal starting today, with clearer skies and breezier conditions joining this weekend.

Next week, building high pressure will bring back dry conditions and near to slightly above-normal temperatures.