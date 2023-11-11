The Grinch visits a children’s hospital in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A character known for his hatred of Christmas is actually spreading some holiday cheer at a North Carolina chidrern's hospital.

"The Grinch" made a stop at Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem Friday. He visited with patients, giving them a chance to see the beloved character come to life.

The Grinch is making his trip around the Triad ahead of a Christmas show at the Tanger Center in Greensboro.

Performances run later this month, from Tuesday, November 21 through Sunday, November 26.