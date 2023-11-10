Key moments in third Republican presidential debate as 2024 election candidates spar over heated topics

MIAMI, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - Tonight Republican rivals heated up the debate stage in Miami, discussing America's top controversial topics.

In a wide range of questions the five candidates shared their analysis on abortion, illegal immigration, foreign policy, the economy, Ukraine and of course, the missing Republican front-runner, former President Donald Trump.

Republican rivals tangled over various issues on stage during the two hour debate. The existing dynamics of the Republican race show Trump leading in the polls and notably refusing to participate in any of the debates.

Shifting focus into high gear, all five 2024 White House contenders tried to stay focused on high-minded issues that play a key role in America. A winning path for the Republican party is the ability to unite and emphasize their power, on a platform with common ground over sparing issues.

The power and momentum will take a full swing in the right direction at the polls, by dodging arguments and staying centered on what matters most for the American people and the best interest of our country.

Bridging the gap will seal in more votes and secure the trust of voters. The fourth Republican primary debate for the 2024 Presidential election is set to take place in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on December 6th, 2023.