Military aircraft experiences mishap at MCAS Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the U.S. Marine Corps, a military aircraft experienced a mishap upon landing during routine training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Tuesday afternoon.

A KC-130J Super Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing experienced the mishap around 2 p.m.

U.S. Marine Corps said five crew were on board and there were no injuries.

The aircraft damage is being assessed and the incident is under investigation.