Breast cancer survivors coping with anxiety and depression

MIAMI, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - According to the American Cancer Society more than 4 million women in the United States are breast cancer survivors.

With intense chemotherapy and grueling radiation treatments, the long suffering, post recovery can trigger high anxiety and bouts with depression. The feeling of fatigue, frustration and at time frantic moods swings causes tremendous stress.

Lifting your serotonin levels plays a key role, in how your body decompresses from trauma. Managing daily stress and making time for the healing process is vital for recovery. Incorporating a variety of things into your everyday life, can help you cope more efficiently.

Regular exercise makes a significant difference, whether it's a brisk walk, yoga, or pilates will help clear your mind, keep you centered and reduce your stress levels. The longevity of a living a healthy life through meditation, mindfulness, and one-on-one counseling is invaluable.

Keeping a good support system in your circle, will provide a positive mindset that gives you empowerment, to push forward during challenging times through faith and the grace of God.