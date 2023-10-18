Hamas terrorist attack largest massacre since Holocaust

WASHINGTON, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - Hamas terrorists invaded Israel killing over 2,600 people in an act of war. Communities near the Gaza border were infiltrated by ruthless terrorists.

The level of brutality and violence towards families, babies and elderly is unspeakable. An 85-year-old Holocaust survivor was kidnapped, hundreds of people viciously murdered, countless women raped, children ripped away from their parents and many civilians decapitated.

Many Israelis are still missing and unaccounted for. The level of death and destruction brought upon Israel is one of the largest, most horrific attacks since the Holocaust.

President Biden plans to begin evacuation flights for those stuck in Israel. In the coming days we can expect to see massive military operations in Gaza to support Israel in protecting their people and securing the borders.