Top reasons employees are job hopping at any stage in career journey

NEW YORK, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - In today's workforce job hopping stems from several contributing factors. The pros and cons can vary depending on a variety of variables.

Employers and recruiters often times overlook the truth and see short term employment as a red flag. When in reality, the employee is simply looking for the right fit, a healthy environment where their work is valued, a higher salary and room for growth opportunity.

High turnover in any company, is a direct result of poor upper management, being overworked and under paid. Regardless of where someone is at on his or her career path, leaving a hostile work environment with high stress and uncertainty, is a step in the right direction.

No employee should be condemned for moving forward. Job stability and longevity is developed through establishing a good cultural fit with the company, salary advancement, defined expectations, not doing three jobs and getting paid for one, and being recognized for your work.

Employees want to invest their time into a company that will make the return investment a priority. Working with people who represent a good work-life balance and professionalism, minus drama and toxicity is key.

Benefits are part of the deal and important while knowing your options, but can always be adjusted.

Finding and keeping good employees is challenging, but when the conditions are reasonable, creating a healthier more empowering place will invite them to stay for the long-term.