Trump on trial for alleged business fraud in New York court

Published 10:40 PM

NEW YORK, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) -

New York Attorney General, Tisha James hammers down accusations of fraud against former President Donald Trump, in court today.

The Republican Presidential front-runner leads the election polls while consistently facing legal battles. All too perfect timing, as the race for the White House is well under way.

Trump spoke out in court today, "this is a judge that should be disbarred.  This is a judge that should be put out of office.  This is a judge that some people say could be charged criminally for what he's doing. He's interfering with an election, and it's a disgrace."

The widespread attacks and potential rulings against the Trump family and organization, play a pivotal role in the timing of the 2024 election.  Many feel the former President is a walking criminal with a deep dirty past, while others see this as a center stage stab of political propaganda.  

