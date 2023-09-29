Mark Kelly and Raul Ruiz releases respective statements on Senator Feinstein’s passing

(KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and California Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz released individual statements regarding the passing of California Senator Dianne Feinstein.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Feinstein died in her Washington, D.C. home Thursday night. Feinstein's office confirmed the news Friday morning.

In his statement, released later Friday morning, Kelly said:

"Senator Dianne Feinstein broke barriers as a public servant and represented California with a fearlessness that set an example for generations of leaders. When I look at the progress that we’ve made on equality and taking on the gun lobby, it wouldn’t have happened without Senator Feinstein. She stepped up and led the uphill battles because it was the right thing to do. Senator Feinstein’s legacy will live on in California, in the Senate, and in every woman she inspired throughout her historic career. Rest in peace."

At the same time, Ruiz said about Feinstein:

"I am deeply saddened by the recent passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein – a trailblazer for our democracy and all of us in California and across the nation. My heart and prayers go out to her family, friends, staff, and her community...I had the honor of working with Senator Feinstein on legislation to better the lives of our constituents’ issues like funding for the Salton Sea, improving access to the Desert Sage Youth Wellness Center and creating the Sand to Snow National Monument. Her perseverance, integrity, and compassion will always be remembered in the halls of Congress, and she will be remembered across the nation as a champion for women's rights, gun violence prevention, and LGTBQ+ rights."

Feinstein was 90-years-old.