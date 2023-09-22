Cloudy day for the final day of summer with mild temperatures to kick off Fall

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The remnants from Tropical System Kenneth is bringing in the clouds to our skies today for the final day of summer.

Not tracking any heavy rainfall, but still watching for potential for light sprinkles.

Clear to mostly clear skies are then expected to rejoin by Sunday lasting through at least the first half of next week.

Aside from the cloudy skies, afternoon highs will be in the low 90s, and then overnight lows will l cool down into the mid and upper 70s.

High pressure is expected to strengthen heading into next week as well, resulting in a gradual warming trend and above-normal temperatures.

Temperatures will peak Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling down slightly the latter half of next week.

Autumnal Equinox: The Autumnal Equinox arrives at 11:50 P.M. tonight.

What does this really mean? This is when the Sun is exactly above the Equator and day and night are of equal length.