Big rig crashes and catches on fire on I-8

today at 5:00 PM
Published 5:04 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol said a big rig pulling a trailer with vehicles on it crashed on Interstate 8 and caught fire.

Officers say it happened Thursday afternoon near Mountain Springs Road, west of Ocotillo.

They say the trailer somehow detached from the big rig and flew down an embankment.

The big rig crashed right after.

When officers arrived the driver was already out of the truck.

He was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center.

No word on his injuries.

Expect some delays in that area as crews are still cleaning up the scene.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

