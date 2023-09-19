Illinois first state in U.S. to wipe out cash bail 

Illinois, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - Illinois Governor, Democrat J.B. Pritzker claims historic victory today ceasing all cash bail within the Justice System.

Illinois officially became the first state in the nation to pass the new legislative law. A condition that will now allow criminals pre-trial release, with zero consequences. Advocates of the "Pre-trial Fairness Act" claim, cash bail prevented people of color and low income earners fair rights to free themselves.

However, committing a crime is a choice, not a legal obligation. Now, the "default rule" of the pretrial release provisions is, "all persons charged with an offense shall be eligible for pretrial release.

This new law is one of many reforms to be phased out of the justice system, for several types of crime. The new measure goes into effect January 1st, 2024.