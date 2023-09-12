McDonald’s to phase out of self-serve soda stations by 2032

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - McDonald's has announced that it's phasing out what has become a signature part of the fast food experience, self-serve soda stations, in dining rooms across the country by 2032.

This means you no longer will be handed an empty cup by an employee to fill it up at the soda fountain on your own.

The Chicago-based fast food chain says the change is intended to create a consistent experience for both McDonald's workers and their customers at all ordering points.

So whether you order your double cheeseburger meal via McDelivery, the app, kiosk, drive-thru or in a restaurant, you will get your food the same exact way.

The removal of self-serve beverage stations is the latest among several changes McDonald's has seen in the past year.