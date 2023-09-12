Google slammed with lawsuit for secretly stealing data

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - Google is known for tapping into people's private information via third party outlets and illegally steering Americans personal data, to outside sources.

The tech giant is slapped with an "anti-trust" lawsuit from 35 states. The Department of Justice is suing Google for "monopolizing" several digital advertising products on multiple platforms. The search engine tech company, widely gives preferential preferred business, by paying billions to companies who strictly use google as their default search engine.

Google abuses the power of their platform, to dominate the monopoly control over businesses. The DOJ says Google is the gatekeeper, to access information and dominates the largest percentages of all online searches.

Google's Chief Legal Officer, Kent Walker denies all allegations. According to The U.S. Department of Justice, this is the largest tech monopoly trial of the 21st century.