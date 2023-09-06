Gradually warming up with the return of excessive heat by the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Highs will trend warmer today, but still staying below-normal with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and even low 100s this afternoon.

By the evening, temperatures will begin to cool down into the 80s making it more pleasant and enjoyable night ahead.

A building area of high pressure will lead to another period of excessive heat conditions and potentially record-breaking temperatures this weekend.

An Excessive Heat WATCH is issued for the Desert Southwest for highs that could reach up to 113 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

Hottest temperatures are expected to be this weekend, where possible record highs could be met.

Take a look below at our forecasted temperatures and how close records are looking.

A gradual cooling trend as well as rising storm chances across Arizona is expected during the early to middle part of next week.