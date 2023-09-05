Skip to Content
Top Stories

Tracking dry conditions and warming temperatures

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:33 PM
Published 3:58 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The gusty winds and windblown dust in southern California, are bringing air quality concerns near Salton City Imperial Hot Mineral Springs and Chiriaco Summit.

The South Coast AQMD has issued an Air Quality Alert due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Dry conditions continue to persist and filter in the region, dropping our dew points and making it feel more pleasant.

However, afternoon temperatures will gradually rise through the rest of the week, even today we are having highs a little warmer than what we felt yesterday.

Expanding high pressure will lead to another period of excessive heat for the Desert Southwest with highs trending above our seasonal norm later this week.

Hottest afternoons are expected this weekend and potentially record-breaking temperatures are possible this weekend for both Yuma, AZ, and El Centro, CA.

By early next week, temperatures will cool back down as monsoonal moisture and storm chances will rise back in Arizona by the middle of next week.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content