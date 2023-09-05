Tracking dry conditions and warming temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The gusty winds and windblown dust in southern California, are bringing air quality concerns near Salton City Imperial Hot Mineral Springs and Chiriaco Summit.

The South Coast AQMD has issued an Air Quality Alert due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Dry conditions continue to persist and filter in the region, dropping our dew points and making it feel more pleasant.

However, afternoon temperatures will gradually rise through the rest of the week, even today we are having highs a little warmer than what we felt yesterday.

Expanding high pressure will lead to another period of excessive heat for the Desert Southwest with highs trending above our seasonal norm later this week.

Hottest afternoons are expected this weekend and potentially record-breaking temperatures are possible this weekend for both Yuma, AZ, and El Centro, CA.

By early next week, temperatures will cool back down as monsoonal moisture and storm chances will rise back in Arizona by the middle of next week.