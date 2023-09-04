Skip to Content
Drier with mild temperatures for Labor Day

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 3:09 PM
Published 3:44 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - After the severe rainfall and muggy conditions we felt the last few days, it's starting to feel a lot more comfortable as our dew points are back to the dry range.

Enjoyable and more pleasant conditions for the rest of our Labor Day.

Skies will remain clear, winds will stay light, and temperatures will be mild and below average for September.

Calm and quiet weather conditions will prevail throughout the week as we will stay nice and dry, but temperatures will steadily warm back above the seasonal normal.

In fact, temperatures could potentially reach near record levels by this weekend along with a major heat risk being expected.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

