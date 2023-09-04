Drier with mild temperatures for Labor Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - After the severe rainfall and muggy conditions we felt the last few days, it's starting to feel a lot more comfortable as our dew points are back to the dry range.

Enjoyable and more pleasant conditions for the rest of our Labor Day.

Skies will remain clear, winds will stay light, and temperatures will be mild and below average for September.

Calm and quiet weather conditions will prevail throughout the week as we will stay nice and dry, but temperatures will steadily warm back above the seasonal normal.

In fact, temperatures could potentially reach near record levels by this weekend along with a major heat risk being expected.