U.S. service members injured in Syria rocket strike attack

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Several U.S. service members were injured in a rocket strike in Syria on Wednesday.

Rockets were fired at two coalition bases housing U.S. troops in an apparent response to ordered airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups in the region.

One service member was treated for a minor injury, and at least two more were being evaluated for other injuries.

After the attacks, U.S. helicopters returned fire and destroyed three vehicles and the equipment used to launch the rockets. Initial assessments indicate two or three people involved in carrying out the attacks were killed.

President Biden ordered the airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups in syria on Tuesday.

The U.S. said the strikes were in response to attacks on U.S. forces from one week ago.

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole Johnson is the anchor for Sunrise.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

