Woman arrested after shooting in domestic violence incident

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a man was found shot on S. Avenue 3E and one arrest was made.

At about 12:16 p.m. on Tuesday, YCSO was called about a shooting and one woman was found to have allegedly shot a man during a domestic violence altercation.

The man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center, although he had non-life threatening injuries, according to a press release from YCSO.

Delicia Markovich, 31, was booked for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon following the incident.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.