Community lends hand to Vietnam Vet in need

A homeowners worst nightmare - 13 On Your Side’s Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - A Vietnam Veteran says he moved to Yuma to be closer to his son, but what Willie Hudson faced next is a new homeowners worst nightmare.

Imagine purchasing a home and then getting hit with a $50,000 plumbing bill. Hudson says the plumbing in his home backed up shortly after moving in.

He says he called Area Plumbing for service and was charged $13,000 for unclogging the pipes, but the repairs didn’t last.

“I have to go to my son’s and my daughter-in-laws house to take a shower,” says Vietnam Veteran Willie Hudson.

Just days later the back-up occurred again, this time area plumbing quoted him over $50,000.

Since then, Hudson’s daughter-in-law set up a GoFundMe page to help with the cost.

Our team found out about the Veteran’s struggles and just hours after the story aired, the Yuma community came together and reached out to help the Hudson’s.

Area Plumbing says they also received a call from another client who happens to also be a Veteran.

“He said ‘my wife and I talked about it and we want to help and we’re going to take care of it.’ You know, whatever money is donated he said ‘we’ll pay the difference.’ There’s been no change on the scope of work that we’re going to be doing there and the amount that it’s going to cost for us to do that work,” explains Area Plumbing Owner Jason Griffin.

Area Plumbing says it is taking a portable toilet to the Hudson's home and that the work will take about three weeks to complete. During that time, they say the Veteran and his wife will be able to stay in their home.

“Reverend tyrone at the church, I want to come and thank your congregation. The whole Yuma community I thank you all,” says Hudson.

If you would like to help this Veteran and his wife, you can visit their GoFundMe page.