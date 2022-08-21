Vietnam Veteran faces financial hardship

Willie Hudson says the seller of his home didn't disclose sewer issues and it's looking to cost close to half of what he paid for the house to fix - News 11's Vanessa Gongora reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 75 year old veteran bought a home in Yuma to be closer to his son and family, only to find out the seller didn't disclose sewer issues and now Willie Hudson and his wife Audrey are paying the price.

Willie and Audrey say they had such a good deal on this house, about $200,000, and it was too good to be true.

The disabled Vietnam War Veteran says he did his due diligence and had the house inspected before purchasing, but the day after he moved in, his toilet clogged up and overflowed.

He says he paid plumbers from Area Plumbing about $1300 to fix the problem, but it came right back days later.

"They pulled out roots out of the drain for the sink and the toilet," says Willie. "The plumber said it will cost $50,000 or more to fix the whole sewer pipe under the ground. It's under my kitchen, under my bathroom and they would have to tear the kitchen wall out and the whole bathroom out."

According to Willie, he and his wife have to find other ways to use the restroom.

"We have to go to Walmart or use a bucket, and that's embarrassing to me," continues Hudson.

He and Audrey say even bathing is a struggle.

"I take a shower every other day and I haven't took but two showers since this thing has been going on," says Willie.

Willie says he should have gone through the Veterans Affairs (VA) to get the loan, but he wanted to leave the home to his son and daughter-in-law so he went with the conventional loan.

He explains if he were to get a VA loan, he wouldn't be able to leave property to his family.

"From what I know about it, they would have to pay the whole loan off or if they were in the military they could inherit it that way," says Hudson. "If I would have went through the VA, I would have gotten a perfect house. Just move-in ready. Like I thought this was move-in ready but it sure put me in a...I can't think of the word. But anyway, it screwed me."

And now he says he doesn't know what to do from here.

"I can't afford it myself. If someone can help me, I would appreciate it," cries Hudson.

The Hudsons moved from Concord, North Carolina and says this problem only increased their debt.

"I feel like I'm the loser in the game. I feel like the guy that sold the house, he knew what was happening with the sewer," Hudson continues.

According to Willie, he may get a lawyer, but isn't sure what his next steps should be and needs help.

Hudson says he also moved to Yuma for health reasons. Hudson explains he has diabetes, high blood pressure, PTSD, and gets checked twice a year for about 10 different cancers.

If you would like to assist the Hudsons in any way, you can find their GoFundMe here.