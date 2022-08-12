Skip to Content
today at 11:52 AM
FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 3 pm this afternoon for Yuma county.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yuma, Fortuna Foothills, Araby, Winterhaven, and Blaisdell.

Flood Watch remains in place until 11 pm for Imperial counties.

Here are a few safety tips to take when encountering flooded roads and areas:

1. GET TO HIGHER GROUND: Get out of areas subjected to flooding.

2. DO NOT DRIVE INTO WATER: Do NOT drive or walk into flooded areas. It only takes 6 inches of water to knock you off your feet.

3. ALWAYS STAY INFORMED AND ALERT: Visit our website here at kyma.com for weather updates and Tune in this evening at 5 pm on News 11 for your latest weather forecast.

Always remember the phase TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

