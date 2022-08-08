Gas prices declining for seven straight weeks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gas prices hit a major spike in June, but those prices have fallen over the last several weeks.

Gas prices in Yuma have been declining for seven straight weeks and the state’s average has dropped nearly 90 cents since then.

AAA reports Yuma's average as $4.28, but in El Centro, Calif. the average price per gallon is $5.14.

Two local Arco’s have regular gasoline at $3.93 with other gas stations still just over $4.

Triple A's external communications lead, Aldo Vasquez, describes why we see cheaper prices in Yuma when compared to the rest of the state.

“Yuma is one of the areas where you’re seeing cheaper gasoline than the rest of the state because of the pipeline that comes from the east," said Vasquez.

Gregorio Arredondo of El Centro drives to Yuma to fill his tank up because of cheaper prices.

Arrendondo says as long as gas is under $4 he is happy.

“A lot of us are a little more content," said Arredondo. "We don’t feel as stressed anymore because we can pay $3-4 dollars, but over that is a little too difficult.”

A Yuma local, Daniela Flores, says ever since prices rose she strictly only pumps at gas stations where she can get rewards back like a few cents off a gallon.

“I’ve been shopping at Shell and Fry’s just cause I get more rewards and the prices are cheaper,” said Flores.

The national average has dropped to $4.05, according to AAA and is expected to go under $4 very soon.

It's hard to predict what prices will be in the coming months, but AAA’s data shows that only two states are still selling regular gasoline for over $5.

The cost of crude oil, the world economy and sanctions on Russia still play a hand in what the price will be in the weeks to come.