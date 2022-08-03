Skip to Content
Yuma man arrested after accusations of sexual offense involving minor

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a man is being accused of a sexual offense involving a minor.

Sheriffs received the report on August 2, at about 11 p.m., and made an arrest on E. County 10th Street.

The man was said to have committed the offense about two years ago with a 9-year-old juvenile.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

