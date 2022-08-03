Race for US Senator of Arizona continues

Blake Masters says he's already zeroing in on his opponents - 13 On Your Side’s Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A day after the primary election, Mark Kelly now knows who he’s up against for his seat as U.S. Senator for Arizona.

Even though votes are still being counted, the Associated Press has declared Blake Masters the winner of the Republican U.S. Senate race.

Masters says he’s ready to take on Mark Kelly in November.

“My job is just to expose Mark Kelly. All we have to do is tell the truth. We say here’s what he’s saying, but look what he’s done. And when the voters in Arizona understand what Mark Kelly’s actually done, which is carry water for this failed Biden administration, I think they know it’s gonna be time for a change,” says Republican candidate for U.S. Senate for Arizona.

Sen. Kelly’s campaign manager Emma Brown disagrees saying “Blake Masters has dangerous beliefs that are wildly out of step with Arizona and harmful to Arizona families.”

She also says Kelly has proven himself to Arizonans, although Masters doesn’t agree.

“He’s gonna get out there and pretend to be very concerned about inflation, pretend to be very concerned about border security, but if you look at his record he’s actually voting almost perfectly in lockstep with Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer’s failed policies,” explains Masters.

Masters says he’s not stopping at just going after Kelly.

“My job is to get in there, block Biden agenda and then once we get a strong Republican president back in the white house in 2025, I think we can really solve this illegal immigration problem," Masters continues.

The Republican candidate says he wants to tackle inflation, immigration, and border security.

“Finish the border wall. I think President Trump’s policies, remain in Mexico, you know, ending catch and release. Those policies were successful, we should bring them back. I’m a tech guy. I think we should use technology to help monitor what’s happening at the border, right? To assist Border Patrol. I think we probably need to triple the size of border patrol," says Masters.

In the meantime, both parties seem to be setting up for a hard fight at the polls in November.