Routine car maintenance necessary as temperatures are quickly rising

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures are quickly rising in the desert southwest, so it’s better to get your car checked now before those triple-digit temps stay for good.

Governor Doug Ducey claimed this week as 'Heat Awareness Week' and as we inch closer to summer, we want to make sure our cars are ready for the piping hot roads.

Local nurse Jen Driscoll says she scheduled her regular car maintenance prior to heading out of town for the holiday weekend.

“I’m waiting for a shuttle from Chapman Chevrolet because I’m getting an oil change. I routinely get the oil changes as soon as it says on the tags that it’s due. We’re spending the weekend in flagstaff for memorial day, escaping the heat,” said Driscoll.

Co-owner of Accurate Automotive Attention, Russel McCloud says overheating is the most common issue in Yuma.

“When a vehicle is overheating it’s important to shut it down, wait and get it in for repair right away. It can ruin an engine for what could have been a really simple repair,” said McCloud.

Snead State softball player, Tinsley Satterfield says she, unfortunately, waited until the last moment to have her car looked at.

“I have a Jeep Wrangler and I was stuck on the side of the road cause it overheated and it started smokin’ and now I’m gonna have to get a new car,” said Satterfield.

The Arizona Department of Transportation sent out heat awareness safety tips for Arizona drivers including testing your battery and stocking your car with a first-aid kit and jumper cables.

McCloud also says the hot roads create pressure build-up in tires saying the most important thing you can do for your car is to make sure your tires are not under-inflated so tread separation does not happen.