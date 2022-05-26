Chilling text messages between Uvalde shooter and German teen show gunfire play-by-play

UVALDE, Texas (KYMA, KECY) - More details about Salvador Ramos, the teen who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

Minutes before the attack in Uvalde, he reportedly sent a series of text messages to a German girl he met online.

In the chilling messages, Ramos complained about his grandmother.

Six minutes later, he texted that he shot her in the head.

Seconds later, Ramos texted "I'm a go shoot up an elementary school right now."

That was his last message to the girl.

The 15-year-old German girl said she began chatting with Ramos on a social media app May 9.

According to videos and text messages, Ramos discussed a plan to visit her in Europe.

The girl said they spoke daily on Facetime and played games together online.

She said he appeared to spend a lot of time alone at home and seemed to keep to himself.