Power lines sparking causes outage near 4th Avenue and West 20th Street

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department is actively responding to reports of a power line down right across the street from our newsroom on 4th Avenue and West 20th Street.

Nearby homes and businesses might be affected.

The fire department says the power line is sparking in the alley.

APS is working to restore power and the fire department is trying to contain the sparks.

Affected areas are between 13th Street to 24th Street and 8th Ave to Maple Avenue, according to APS.

It expects the power to be restored by 11:30 a.m.

Our studio even lost power for a few minutes during our newscast.