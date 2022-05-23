Resources limited as Title 42 remains active

Yuma County leaders say federal government needs to help - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - As title 42 remains in effect, Yuma County leaders say they continue to stretch resources to help frontline agencies secure the border.

While all local law enforcement agencies work together to mitigate the ongoing high volume of undocumented immigrants coming into the U.S through Yuma County, it’s not an easy task, and the county says it’s not getting enough help.

“The federal government’s supposed to take care of that. Yuma County, the City of Yuma, the City of San Luis, and the City of Somerton aren’t the ones that are supposed to be taking this problem on. It’s supposed to be done and paid for by the federal government. It’s been unfair for years, but this is getting much worse. We find ourselves in a very difficult position. We find ourselves taking care of the problem as much as we can, but we’re not getting reimbursed and we’re spending money that we should be spending some, someplace else, doing something else for the residents of Yuma County," says Yuma County Board of Supervisors Member Tony Reyes.

Tony Reyes says the Board of Supervisors recently assisted the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) in obtaining drones and a helicopter lease to help deputies in their daily efforts when it comes to border security.

“We’re not the Border Patrol, as I said before. We’re not Homeland Security. What we do is-- what we have is a duty to protect the residents of Yuma County, and that’s-- we do what we can by providing the sheriff the tools he needs,” explains Reyes.

A similar tune on the other side of the border wall…

“I have information about how many people were apprehended in Algodones. It was three to 400 people. Now, it’s about a thousand,” says Devine Province Migrant Shelter Director Martin Salgado.

It is unclear when or if any border policy changes will come down from the federal level. In the meantime, Yuma County continues to see an average of 1,000 undocumented immigrants every day.