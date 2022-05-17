89-year-old El Centro man dies in hit and run

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro officers say an 89-year-old man was hit by a car and was later pronounced dead.

At about 7:10 p.m. on Monday, May 16, officers were called about a hit-and-run with the victim being an 89-year-old man on Ross Avenue, but the suspect fled the scene.

The man was pronounced dead after he was taken to the El Centro Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses provided video and cell phone photos where the suspect's vehicle was discovered to be a grey Nissan Rogue.

California Highway Patrol found the Nissan Rogue itself in a rural part of Imperial County, then later traced the vehicle to an El Centro resident.