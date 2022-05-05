Skip to Content
BREAKING: Two teens shot in Yuma including one minor who was killed in the gunfire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two teens were shot in Yuma including one minor who was killed in the gunfire.

Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, the Yuma Police Department responded to the neighborhood of E. 26th Place near Mary Avenue.

They found an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds. 

The 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead while the 18-year-old is being treated in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two arrests have been made in this case.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact YPD or 78-Crime to remain anonymous.

