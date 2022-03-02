Locals observe Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Many in the Yuma community are observing Ash Wednesday, a time of reflection and prayer.

Ash Wednesday marks the first day of lent. The Catholic and Christian faiths repent and fast as a spiritual journey, sacrifice, and thinking of others.

"To enter into this journey, it has to be a very personal and reflection and meditation about who we are and how we present to our God that I mean, that we are sinners and we need to change," says Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Fr. Manuel Fragoso Carranza.

For Frank Olea, a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, it’s about so much more.

"That’s what fasting is for me… it’s doing something more. Praying more. Thinking of others more. Doing something in your community, in your church," explains Olea.

Especially during difficult times like the Ukraine crisis.

"This war, especially the war and also pandemic needs to make us reflect. I mean how are we dealing with all these things because sometimes we think 'oh, it’s too far away from us— don’t worry.' Or COVID, I mean ‘oh I, it doesn’t, it’s not going to happen to me or…’ it’s not about us. It’s not about me, the self. It’s about others," says Fr. Manuel.

Others take a reflective journey.

"The journey ends with the passion of the Lord, the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ," explains Fr. Manuel.

A symbolic representation of Ash Wednesday is drawing a cross on the forehead with ashes for ashes to ashes or dust to dust. Lent lasts for 40 days and ends with Easter as a time of forgiveness and renewal.