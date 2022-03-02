Federal funding authorized for wildfire recovery in Arizona

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has agreed to provide $12.8 million in emergency funding to help parts of Arizona recover from three major wildfires in recent years.

Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly said the money comes from funding authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Law to protect communities, support recovery efforts, and reduce hazardous fuels on federal, state and tribal lands.

The Museum Fire burned over 3 square miles outside Flagstaff in 2019. The Bush Fire burned more than 302 square miles east of Mesa in 2020. And the Telegraph Fire burned over 282 square miles near Superior and Miami in 2021.