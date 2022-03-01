Somerton High School receives new mascot

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District made an announcement video unveiling the new mascot for Somerton High School.

The school's principal, Lucky Arvizo, appeared in the video saying, "We wanted a name that reflected a lot of the values that the new high school will stand for."

Somerton High School's new mascot was unveiled to be the Toros, who Principal Arvizo describes as "strong, resilient, powerful, and agile."

Choosing this mascot is part of a three-step process after releasing a survey deciding on the identifying colors and a name.

Toros was chosen instead of Scorpions with a 66.2% vote and nearly 3,000 responses.

Artwork will be decided on next and Toros will begin to be implemented in the August 2023 class.