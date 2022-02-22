Dr. Brian Tyson looks to represent the Imperial Valley in Congress

Dr. Tyson says more support to law enforcement across the Valley needed - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Dr. Brian Tyson is an Imperial Valley resident who looks to take his treatment from the operating room to the U.S. Capitol.

Dr. Tyson announced his candidacy for U.S. Congress in February. He says he wants to give the Valley what it deserves; more attention, more proper healthcare, and more money.

"We need to make sure we have someone who is going to fight for the Imperial Valley," he explained.

Dr. Tyson says he wants to put control back in the hands of residents across the Imperial Valley.

"Our government is designed to be for the people by the people and not over the people, and right now if you look at it, both sides, its the government over the people," he said.

