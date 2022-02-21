Skip to Content
Homeland Security testing robot dogs that can assist border patrol agents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Department of Homeland Security is testing new technology to patrol the border.

While the devices look like robot dogs, they are officially known as automated ground surveillance vehicles.

Homeland Security say they could become Border Patrol agents' new best friends.

The robots are able to climb over rough terrain, don't need water or food and aren't afraid of rattlesnakes.

One drawback, they do run on batteries which only gives them four hours of life in the field.

While a robot can't make an arrest, it can capture evidence in remote desert areas and relay real-time data back to headquarters.

Customs and Border Protection officials hope to use them as a "force multiplier" but there's no time table for deploying them yet.

