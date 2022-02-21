Fear of biggest European war since World War Two as violence unfolds

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The world is watching, waiting and bracing for Russian President Vladimir Putin's next move as U.S. Intelligence shows Russian military officials have been given the green light to invade Ukraine.

Ukraine says Russia is trying to provoke a war as satellite images show Russian troops on the move outside Ukraine.

Ukraine says Russian-backed separatists are firing weapons in areas of eastern Ukraine that they occupy. The worry is they'll blame the violence on Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the result could be the biggest war in Europe since World War Two.

French President Emmanuel Macron continues to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin, trying to set up a U.S. and Russia summit.

While all of this unfolds, President Biden has agreed to a meeting with Vladimir Putin as long as Russia does not invade Ukraine.

That announcement came from a statement issued by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Sunday night.

The summit would follow a preliminary meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Russian Foreign Minister on February 24th.

The White House Press Secretary said President Biden is always ready for diplomacy.

But she warned the Biden Administration is ready to impose "swift and severe consequences" should Russia choose war instead.