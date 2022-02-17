Democratic leaders reluctant to halt California gas tax hike

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Democratic legislative leaders in California say they are reluctant to adopt Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposal to halt a gasoline tax increase scheduled to take effect in July.

This as record-high gas prices continue to rock the state, but the leaders are hesitant because the resulting $500 million goes to vital programs.

The hesitancy by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins comes with an average $4.72 per gallon gas price in California, the highest in the nation and up $1.30 from a year ago. The national average is $3.51 a gallon, according to AAA.

Newsom proposed stopping the increase of gas prices in his January budget but the move would cost the state about $523 million in lost revenue that would otherwise go for things like roads and bridges.

California currently taxes gasoline at 51.1 cents per gallon, second only to Pennsylvania.